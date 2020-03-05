Warren Ends 2020 Presidential Bid after Super Tuesday Rout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elizabeth Warren has ended her Democratic presidential bid after a disappointing finish in Super Tuesday states.

That’s according to a person familiar with her plans.

The Massachusetts senator hasn’t endorsed Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden.

Warren’s campaign had the markers of success: robust poll numbers, impressive fundraising, a national organization.

But she was squeezed out by Sanders, who had an immovable base of voters she needed to advance. In the end, she didn’t even win her home state — she finished third behind Joe Biden and Sanders.

Her exit from the race Thursday came days after Amy Klobuchar quit.

It leaves the Democratic field with just one remaining female candidate: Tulsi Gabbard.