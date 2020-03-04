You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Warren Huddles with Advisers, Reassesses Presidential Race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elizabeth Warren was huddling with her campaign team on Wednesday, trying to determine if there was a reason to stay in the race after her Super Tuesday wipe-out.

An aide to the Massachusetts senator said she was speaking to staffers and assessing the path forward.

The aide spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal campaign moves.

Warren’s White House run was in serious doubt after she finished a surprisingly weak third in Tuesday’s Democratic primary in her home state of Massachusetts.

That disappointing result — and a decidedly underwhelming showing in other Super Tuesday contests — marked a striking collapse for the onetime favorite of progressives.  

