You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Warren Offers Infectious-disease Plan Amid China Outbreak

Warren Offers Infectious-disease Plan Amid China Outbreak

January 28, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has announced a plan to prevent, contain and treat infectious diseases as a new viral illness spreads in China.

The Massachusetts senator on Tuesday unveiled a plan that includes fully funding the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s pandemic prevention and response programs.

The agency has faced stiff budget cuts under President Donald Trump, including to emergency funds and global health programs.

Warren also wants to spend $100 billion on the National Institutes of Health.

Warren’s proposal comes as the coronavirus has killed more than 100 people in China.

Warren says the outbreak reminds us why we need “strong investments in public health.”

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Brian Merchant

Brian Merchant grew up in Central Massachusetts and now lives in South Dennis on the Cape. He has been part of the news team in the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since the spring of 2014. He studied radio broadcasting at the University of Tennessee.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 