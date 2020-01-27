You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Warren Seeks a Spark in the Final Sprint to Iowa

Warren Seeks a Spark in the Final Sprint to Iowa

January 27, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Elizabeth Warren is fighting to regain momentum in the contest for the Democratic presidential nomination amid lingering questions about her authenticity and electability.

Her status as an undisputed front-runner is long gone.

Warren was considered a leader in the crowded race through the fall.

But just days before Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses, allies, adversaries and new polling suggest progressive rival Bernie Sanders has seized a distinct advantage — at least in the battle for the party’s left wing.

Warren’s uncertain status raises questions about whether any female candidate will emerge from Iowa’s Feb. 3 caucuses with the political strength to go deep into the primary season.

