You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Warren’s challenge: Breaking Out of Murky Middle

Warren’s challenge: Breaking Out of Murky Middle

February 10, 2020

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Elizabeth Warren isn’t struggling like Joe Biden. But she isn’t soaring, like Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.

Instead, she finds herself relegated to the Democratic primary’s dangerous middle, trying to convince voters she has a viable path to the nomination, even though that path is unclear.

Warren’s campaign has spent millions of dollars flexing organizational muscle throughout the country, but she’s lagging in her own backyard ahead of Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.

Warren’s standing has deeply frustrated her supporters and advisers, who have watched last summer’s surge stagnate.

More struggles could hurt Warren’s fundraising and, if she doesn’t win in New Hampshire, it becomes less clear where she might.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Brian Merchant

Brian Merchant grew up in Central Massachusetts and now lives in South Dennis on the Cape. He has been part of the news team in the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since the spring of 2014. He studied radio broadcasting at the University of Tennessee.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 