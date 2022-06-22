You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Washburn Challenge Raising Money for Alzheimer’s Research

Washburn Challenge Raising Money for Alzheimer’s Research

June 22, 2022

Waquoit Bay in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – The Washburn Challenge at Waquoit Bay in Falmouth will raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association on Saturday June 24, beginning at 8 a.m.

The event will raise money for the association’s free educational and support programs, research funding, and legislative efforts that expand treatment, said challenge founder Stu McLeod.

“Making sure that people like my sister—who was early onset, diagnosed in her 50’s—got the resources that at the time were only available to older people. This isn’t just a disease for your grandparents,” said McLeod. 

The event has raised close to $400,000 since its inception in 2017 and joins other events across the nation as part of the Longest Day fundraising initiative by the Association.

On the legislation front, the Association has helped make possible $3.5 billion for the National Institute of Health, which McLeod said has been critical in the fight against Alzheimer’s. 

“That has made a huge difference and offers a lot of hope—those research dollars. I think we are on the way to see the first person survive this disease, but it’s going to take time.”

The challenge features a 20 mile bike ride at 8 am, a 7 mile kayak at noon and a celebration party at 2 pm.

The event’s official website can be found here.

 

