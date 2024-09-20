WATCH: Meet Cape Symphony Artistic Director Candidate Jean-Claude Picard

Meet Cape Symphony Artistic Director candidate Jean-Claude Picard. He will lead the first concert of the 2024/25 season, Pictures at an Exhibition.

The September 21 and 22 concerts are the first in the Masterpiece series, featuring works by John Adams, Gabriela Lena Frank, Richard Strauss, and Modest Mussorgsky.

It will be conducted by Jean-Claude Picard, a candidate to become Cape Symphony’s next Music Director.

More on Picard can be found here. His website can be found here.

Featured image of Jean-Claude Picard credit to John Cooper.