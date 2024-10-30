You are here: Home / NewsCenter / WATCH: What is ‘Island Pickle’ Going Before Commission Today Before Building?

WATCH: What is ‘Island Pickle’ Going Before Commission Today Before Building?

October 30, 2024

Island Pickle, a new indoor pickleball facility proposed for Mashpee, is going before the Cape Cod Commission today to see if it can advance to the building stage. But what is it and what is included alongside its courts?

Bill Russell, local developer for the facility and self-identified “Big Dill” for the project, joins Grady Culhane to discuss what the proposal includes, from food offerings to golf training alongside space for the Cape’s fastest growing sport.

He also tackles the issue of pickleball play sound, which has led to lawsuits and more across the region by neighbors. 

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


