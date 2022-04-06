Water Main Flushing in Harwich Starts April 11

HARWICH – Water main flushing in Harwich will begin on Monday, April 11.

The water department said the work will be done on Mondays through Thursdays between 6 p.m. and 12 a.m. in parts of Harwich, Harwich Port, and West Harwich.

The department said that they’ll try to reduce disturbances while the flushing is carried out, but they advised residents to set aside clean water for cooking and drinking ahead of time. They’re also reminded to check for water clarity before doing laundry.

Residents can expect temporary water discoloration and a taste of chlorine during flushing periods.

Signs will be posted in areas where flushing is taking place. Pending weather delays, officials in Harwich expect flushing to be finished by June 30.

To learn more, reach out to the Harwich Water Department.