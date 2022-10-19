Weather Causes Delay in Sandwich Road Work

SANDWICH – Poor weather has caused the date of paving to be changed on Newtown Road at Race Lane in Sandwich on the Barnstable line and on Sandy Neck Road.

The work was scheduled for Thursday, October 20, but both jobs are scheduled to take place on Friday October 21. The hours of work are anticipated to be 7 a.m. though 5 p.m.

Access to businesses and homes will be delayed until the paving work is completed.

All work is dependent on weather and is subject to cancellation without notice.

Those who normally commute in this region are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible. Motorists in the area are asked to be aware of signage and safety officers directing traffic.