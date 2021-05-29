Weather Causes Steamship Authority Schedule Changes

WOODS HOLE – The Steamship Authority has issued a travel advisory due to high winds and rough weather.

Winds could potentially reach up to 40 mph, which could prove destructive for the Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Routes.

Several trips have been canceled by the authority for Saturday, May 29 at the start of Memorial Day weekend.

Upcoming canceled trips include those departing from Vineyard Haven at 8:35am and 9:30am.

Many others were canceled earlier in the morning.

Those hoping to travel today are asked to plan accordingly and continue to check the Steamship Authority’s website for updates.

Find the Steamship Authority’s website here.