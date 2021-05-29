You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Weather Causes Steamship Authority Schedule Changes

Weather Causes Steamship Authority Schedule Changes

May 29, 2021

 

 

WOODS HOLE – The Steamship Authority has issued a travel advisory due to high winds and rough weather.

Winds could potentially reach up to 40 mph, which could prove destructive for the Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Routes.

Several trips have been canceled by the authority for Saturday, May 29 at the start of Memorial Day weekend.

Upcoming canceled trips include those departing from Vineyard Haven at 8:35am and 9:30am.

Many others were canceled earlier in the morning.

Those hoping to travel today are asked to plan accordingly and continue to check the Steamship Authority’s website for updates.

Find the Steamship Authority’s website here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Maura MacDonald

Maura recently graduated college with a degree in political science and a passion for all things media. She also enjoys writing when not in the NewsCenter, working on projects such as her novel and music, and spending time with her dog.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 