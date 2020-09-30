You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Website Promotes Local Businesses and Savings for Shoppers

Website Promotes Local Businesses and Savings for Shoppers

September 30, 2020

ORLEANS – A website is looking to help out both local businesses and consumers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coupons 4 Cape Cod promotes other local businesses while passing along savings to those who visit them and buy their products.

Ever since the start of the pandemic, owner and Orleans resident Cindy Glavin has been able to offer resources and details about restaurants and other businesses on the Cape that have opened their doors.

“People wanted to support the small businesses,” Glavin said, “but no one really knew what was open and how to do that.”

Visitors can sort by town or business type while browsing for savings.

In a time when local businesses truly need the help and when shoppers are trying to extend their budgets in any possible way, Glavin said that Coupons 4 Cape Cod makes it easier for consumers to provide that support.

“If you want to venture 20 minutes towards Wellfleet…and try something new or a different business, you can do that,” Glavin said.

To learn more, visit Coupons 4 Cape Cod’s website by clicking here.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


