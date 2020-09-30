Website Promotes Local Businesses and Savings for Shoppers

ORLEANS – A website is looking to help out both local businesses and consumers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coupons 4 Cape Cod promotes other local businesses while passing along savings to those who visit them and buy their products.

Ever since the start of the pandemic, owner and Orleans resident Cindy Glavin has been able to offer resources and details about restaurants and other businesses on the Cape that have opened their doors.

“People wanted to support the small businesses,” Glavin said, “but no one really knew what was open and how to do that.”

Visitors can sort by town or business type while browsing for savings.

In a time when local businesses truly need the help and when shoppers are trying to extend their budgets in any possible way, Glavin said that Coupons 4 Cape Cod makes it easier for consumers to provide that support.

“If you want to venture 20 minutes towards Wellfleet…and try something new or a different business, you can do that,” Glavin said.

To learn more, visit Coupons 4 Cape Cod’s website by clicking here.