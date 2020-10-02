You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Weekend Road Work in Yarmouth Starts Friday

October 2, 2020

YARMOUTH = Road work will be done throughout the weekend in Yarmouth along Willow Street beginning on Friday, October 2.

Railroad tracks at the street’s crossing will be replaced starting at 7 a.m. Drivers won’t be able to cross the railroad tracks throughout the duration of the project and no turn-around options will be present, so detours will be in place.

Local businesses will remain open, and drivers are advised to use Exit 8 by Union Street in order to gain access to Route 6A.

Police details will be on hand throughout the project, which is slated to wrap up Sunday night.

