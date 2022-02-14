Wellfleet Cultural Council Awards Grant Funding

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Cultural Council recently announced grant funding for sixteen arts and cultural projects including concerts, art projects and dance programs.

Programs receiving funding are the Friends of Herring River, Lower Cape TV, Outer Cape Chorale, Alzheimer’s Family Support, Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival, Harbor Stage Company, Provincetown Art Association and Museum, Sustainable Center for Agricultural, Outermost Contra, Payomet, Inc., Truro Center for the Arts at Castle Hill, Wellfleet Porchfest, Wellfleet Preservation Hall, Denya R. Levine, Andre Lima, and Lisa Brown.

The Wellfleet Cultural Council offers financial support and advertising for local projects through the MA Local Cultural Council Program, the largest cultural funding network in the nation.

Funds come from the Massachusetts Cultural Council, as well as the Town of Wellfleet and individual contributions.

The council also announced the creation of a new website to showcase fund awardees and access funding applications.

To learn more, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter