Wellfleet Cultural Council Accepting Operational Support Grant Proposals

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Cultural Council is now accepting grant proposals from cultural organizations for operational support causes.

The council identifies operational support as funding for expenses such as artist residencies, live streaming performances, and day-to-day operations.

Applications for these grants are now being accepted alongside grants for program and event funding.

Wellfleet cultural organizations that have already applied for grants in 2021 can also apply for a second grant for operational support. December 14 at 11:59 p.m. is the deadline for 2021 grant applications.

To learn more, visit the Mass Cultural Council’s website by clicking here.