Wellfleet Extends Beach Sticker Season

WELLFLEET – The Town of Wellfleet has extended its beach sticker season until the end of September.

Beach stickers will be required at all town beaches and ponds until September 27 and there will be parking attendants checking stickers during the extended period.

The Select Board recently voted to approve the measure due to an expected increase in fall vacation numbers.

Town officials said that there will be lifeguards on duty at Newcomb Hollow and LeCount Hollow Beach daily until September 27.

For more information on the details and procedures to purchase beach stickers, click here.