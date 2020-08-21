You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Wellfleet Extends Beach Sticker Season

Wellfleet Extends Beach Sticker Season

August 21, 2020

WELLFLEET – The Town of Wellfleet has extended its beach sticker season until the end of September.

Beach stickers will be required at all town beaches and ponds until September 27 and there will be parking attendants checking stickers during the extended period.

The Select Board recently voted to approve the measure due to an expected increase in fall vacation numbers.

Town officials said that there will be lifeguards on duty at Newcomb Hollow and LeCount Hollow Beach daily until September 27.

For more information on the details and procedures to purchase beach stickers, click here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 