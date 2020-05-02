You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Wellfleet Farmers Market to Open With Restrictions

Wellfleet Farmers Market to Open With Restrictions

May 2, 2020

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Farmers Market is set to open Wednesday, May 13th.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is taking precautions.

Shopping will be entirely touchless, as vendors will handle and bag all food.

Shoppers are asked to adhere to the following guidelines to ensure a safe shopping experience:

  • All shoppers are required to wear a mask and gloves
  • Social distancing will be actively regulated by market staff
  • Single shoppers only – no couples or groups
  • No reusable bags – vendors will provide single use paper bags
  • No eating food at the market
  • Carry out any garbage or recycling that are brought in or generate at the market
  • Bathrooms are for vendors only
  • No dogs allowed at the market this season
  • Curbside pickup is available by placing telephone with individual vendors

To minimize the use of cash, shoppers are encouraged to consider using alternative payment methods such as Venmo or Paypal.

Venmo users can add vendors before arriving at the market at:

  • Cape Coastal Farm Products: @Uli-Winslow
  • Dave’s Greens: @David-Dewitt-21
  • Pocasset Naturals: @stephstace
  • Wellfleet Chick Koop: @WellfleetChickKoop-Pecoraro
  • Wild Flour Bakery: @wildflourwellfleet

For non-tech payment options, customers are encouraged to use checks.

For more information on the Wellfleet Farmer’s Market, and to learn about volunteer opportunities, click here.

About Luke Leitner

Luke Leitner grew up in Watertown Massachusetts and now lives in West Yarmouth on the Cape. He has been a part of the news team in the CapeCod.com News Center since the spring of 2019. He studied business communications at Western New England University.


