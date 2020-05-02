Wellfleet Farmers Market to Open With Restrictions

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Farmers Market is set to open Wednesday, May 13th.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is taking precautions.

Shopping will be entirely touchless, as vendors will handle and bag all food.

Shoppers are asked to adhere to the following guidelines to ensure a safe shopping experience:

All shoppers are required to wear a mask and gloves

Social distancing will be actively regulated by market staff

Single shoppers only – no couples or groups

No reusable bags – vendors will provide single use paper bags

No eating food at the market

Carry out any garbage or recycling that are brought in or generate at the market

Bathrooms are for vendors only

No dogs allowed at the market this season

Curbside pickup is available by placing telephone with individual vendors

To minimize the use of cash, shoppers are encouraged to consider using alternative payment methods such as Venmo or Paypal.

Venmo users can add vendors before arriving at the market at:

Cape Coastal Farm Products: @Uli-Winslow

Dave’s Greens: @David-Dewitt-21

Pocasset Naturals: @stephstace

Wellfleet Chick Koop: @WellfleetChickKoop-Pecoraro

Wild Flour Bakery: @wildflourwellfleet

For non-tech payment options, customers are encouraged to use checks.

For more information on the Wellfleet Farmer’s Market, and to learn about volunteer opportunities, click here.