Wellfleet Home In Danger of Falling into Ocean from Erosion Demolished

February 26, 2025

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet luxury home that made national headlines as erosion brought it closer and closer to falling into the sea has been demolished.

Experts said that it would likely have collapsed in the next 3 years, potentially damaging local oyster beds and nearby beaches with debris. 

The home was owned by New York attorney John Bonomi who bought it in 2019 from $5.5 million from the original owners who built it in 2010.

Both he and the previous owners sought to build a seawall to protect the property from erosion but were denied by the town that expressed concerns about impacts on the local environment and questioned a wall’s efficacy. 

Dispute between the owner and the town over the home’s removal has been ongoing, but excavators arrived to demolish the house this week under the responsibility of the owner.

