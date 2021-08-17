Wellfleet Issues Reminder of the Costs for Not Masking Up

WELLFLEET – The Town of Wellfleet Board of Health has reminded residents and travelers of the different penalties that can be incurred by not adhering to the town’s mask mandate.

The order, enforced by the Wellfleet Health Agent and Assistant Health Agent, requires individuals to wear a cloth face covering that covers the nose and mouth whenever indoors, alongside maintaining six feet of social distancing.

Individuals are required to follow the mandate regardless of vaccination status.

Masks are also mandatory on public and private transportation systems like ride shares, taxis and Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority flex buses.

Town officials warn that failure to abide by the mask mandate can result in a written warning for the first offense and a $100 fine for the second.

Fines climb to $200 and 300$ for the third, fourth and subsequent offenses.

The order will remain in effect until the Board of Health judges that the current COVID-19 public health emergency has subsided.

Masks also remain mandatory or are highly encouraged by the towns of Mashpee, Provincetown, Truro, Eastham, Brewster, Yarmouth and Nantucket.