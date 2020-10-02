Wellfleet Lifts Boil-Water Order for Residents

WELLFLEET – The Town of Wellfleet has lifted its boil water order nearly a week after enacting it.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection gave the town the green light to lift the order on Thursday.

To remove any contaminated water, all residents are asked to flush their water lines and are recommended to replace any point of use or point of entry filters.

For cold water faucets, residents should run the water until cold and then for an additional minute before use.

For hot water, turn water to hot and let run hot for 15 minutes for a typical 40 gallon hot water tank and 30 minutes for an 80 gallon hot water tank or larger.

After flushing, town officials said that the water will be safe to drink, wash and cook with.

For additional information, residents are encouraged to check the Town of Wellfleet’s website.