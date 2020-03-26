Wellfleet Postpones Town Meeting in Response to Virus Outbreak

WELLFLEET – As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, Wellfleet officials are addressing how the virus is impacting the town.

Wellfleet’s town meeting has been postponed until Monday, June 1. That decision will be re-evaluated at the end of April, where town officials will decide if another date has to be chosen.

Town Administrator Dan Hoort said that any town employees who are able to work from home are being encouraged to do so. People who share offices are also alternating days at the town’s facilities.

Hoort said it is too early to tell how beach sticker sales in the town will be impacted by the pandemic, but his bed and breakfast that he owns in Provincetown hasn’t seen reservations in weeks. He’s preparing to tackle financial issues.

“As the town administrator,” he said, “I’m kind of assuming that it’s going to hit the finances of the town.”

Hoort is not looking at job cuts for anyone currently on staff, but there might not be as many seasonal hires, for things such as recreation or public works, during the summer months.

As the town proceeds in these uncertain times, Hoort is working to preserve the safety of the town’s employees and residents.

“We’re going into this great unknown, and all we can do is make sure that we’re educated and informed on it, and make the decisions as we go along,” he said.

Town buildings in Wellfleet are closed until at least April 3.