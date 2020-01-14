Wellfleet Receives $100K Housing Choice Grant

WELLFLEET – The Town of Wellfleet was awarded a $100,000 grant last week through the state’s Housing Choice Initiative.

The Housing Choice Community Capital Grant Program funds infrastructure improvements in towns that have shown commitment to advancing sustainable housing production.

Wellfleet will use the grant funding to design a water distribution system for 30-40 affordable and community housing units on town owned property and upgrade an existing water main.

The main connects the required redundant water source with the balance of the system.

The proposed housing units will address the shortage of year-round housing in the community, but will require a larger water main to provide hydraulic pressure necessary to meet DEP requirements for secondary or redundant water sources.

Wellfleet was one of 30 communities to receive a total of $5 million through the grant program.

The Wellfleet grant was part of the Small Town Capital Grant Program, which set aside funding exclusively for towns with populations under 7,000. Ten grants were awarded to small towns totaling $900,000.

“As we work to address the housing crisis, we are proud to recognize the communities that are pursuing policies that will produce new housing to meet the needs of residents and employers,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy.

“New housing means our business owners can continue to find a talented workforce, our Main Street retailers can find new customers, and our communities on the whole can grow more vibrant. We need more housing in places that make sense—near public transit, in walkable downtowns—and our administration’s Housing Choice Initiative and pending legislation gives cities and towns the tools to be a part of the solution.”

The grants were announced January 9 in Brockton.