Wellfleet Town Administrator Announces Retirement

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet’s Town Administrator Daniel Hoort has announced he will retire on June 30th after 3 ½ years.

He notified the select board last Friday.

After retiring, Hoort plans on entering a position in politics where he feels he can make a difference. Possibly working on a presidential or Senate campaign.

“I’m going to find somewhere in the U.S wherever that may be, that I can make a difference in the political system we currently have,” said Hoort.

Hoort has expressed his hope for a smooth transition and is willing to help the select board find his replacement.

Hoort said the people he works with are what he will miss most.

“The people I work with, we have a great staff here in town, wonderful volunteers and I’ll miss working with them on a daily basis”