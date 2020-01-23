You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Wellfleet Town Administrator Announces Retirement

Wellfleet Town Administrator Announces Retirement

January 23, 2020

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet’s Town Administrator Daniel Hoort has announced he will retire on June 30th after 3 ½ years.

He notified the select board last Friday. 

After retiring, Hoort plans on entering a position in politics where he feels he can make a difference. Possibly working on a presidential or Senate campaign.

“I’m going to find somewhere in the U.S wherever that may be, that I can make a difference in the political system we currently have,” said Hoort.

Hoort has expressed his hope for a smooth transition and is willing to help the select board find his replacement.

Hoort said the people he works with are what he will miss most. 

“The people I work with, we have a great staff here in town, wonderful volunteers and I’ll miss working with them on a daily basis”

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 