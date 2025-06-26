West Nile Virus reported in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A West Nile virus positive mosquito was discovered in Falmouth. The sample was taken from the vicinity of Woods Hole Road on June 24.

No human cases have been detected.

The town is working with the Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project on containment efforts. They’re asking the public to drain standing water and use insect repellent to reduce the potential for mosquito bites.

The following is the full statement from the Falmouth Health Department:

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) announced today that West Nile Virus

(WNV) has been detected in a mosquito sample collected from Falmouth Massachusetts on June 24,

2025, at a sampling location in the vicinity of Woods Hole Road. The Cape Cod Mosquito Control

Project collects routine mosquito samples as part of MDPH’s surveillance program for mosquito-borne

diseases. The last positive WNV mosquito sample detected in Falmouth was in 2024. No human cases

have been detected.

The Falmouth Health Department will continue to work closely with the MDPH and the Cape Cod

Mosquito Control Project (CCMCP) on mosquito control efforts. The location of the positive sample is

routinely treated by the CCMCP and will continue to be an area of focus throughout the mosquito season.

WNV is most commonly transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito. The mosquitoes that

carry this virus are common throughout the state and are found in urban as well as more rural areas. While

WNV can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe infection.

By taking a few, common sense precautions, people can help to protect themselves and their loved

ones:

Avoid Mosquito Bites

• Apply Insect Repellent when you go outdoors. Use a repellent with DEET (N, N-diethyl-m

toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus [p-methane 3,

8-diol (PMD)] according to the instructions on the product label. DEET products should not be

used on infants under two months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30% or less on

older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three years of age.

Permethrin products are intended for use on items such as clothing, shoes, bed nets and camping

gear and should not be applied to skin.

• Clothing Can Help reduce mosquito bites. Although it may be difficult to do when it’s hot,

wearing long-sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors will help keep mosquitoes away from

your skin.

• Be Aware of Peak Mosquito Hours – The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many

mosquitoes. When risk is increased, consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during

evening or early morning. If you are outdoors at any time and notice mosquitoes around you, take

steps to avoid being bitten by moving indoors, covering up and/or wearing repellant.

Mosquito-Proof Your Home

• Drain Standing Water – Many mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Limit the number of

places around your home for mosquitoes to breed by either draining or getting rid of items that hold

water. Check rain gutters and drains. Empty any unused flowerpots and wading pools and change

water in birdbaths frequently.

• Install or Repair Screens – Some mosquitoes like to come indoors. Keep them outside by having

tightly-fitting screens on all your windows and doors.

Information about WNV and reports of current and historical WNV virus activity in Massachusetts can be

found on the MDPH website at: www.mass.gov/dph/mosquito.