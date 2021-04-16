You are here: Home / NewsCenter / WETFest Program for Students to Go Virtual

WETFest Program for Students to Go Virtual

April 16, 2021

BARNSTABLE – The WETFest educational program for local students in grades 3 through 6 will be offered virtually this year.

The workshop, which is created by AmeriCorps Cape Cod and the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension, provides students with innovative lessons on the environment at a local and global scale.

Topics include the role of shellfish in decreasing nitrogen pollution, the Cape Cod Aquifer, and more.

The lessons will be made available from Earth Day, April 22, through the end of the school year. For more information, visit AmeriCorps Cape Cod’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 