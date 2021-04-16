WETFest Program for Students to Go Virtual

BARNSTABLE – The WETFest educational program for local students in grades 3 through 6 will be offered virtually this year.

The workshop, which is created by AmeriCorps Cape Cod and the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension, provides students with innovative lessons on the environment at a local and global scale.

Topics include the role of shellfish in decreasing nitrogen pollution, the Cape Cod Aquifer, and more.

The lessons will be made available from Earth Day, April 22, through the end of the school year. For more information, visit AmeriCorps Cape Cod’s website by clicking here.