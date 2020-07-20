Whale Watch Excursions Return as State Gradually Reopens

HYANNIS – Whale watching excursions have resumed under Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan after initially being shut down by Governor Charlie Baker’s original emergency order.

As a result, Whale Watch Dolphin Fleet of Provincetown and Hyannis Whale Watcher Cruises have resumed services with restrictions in place.

“It’s great to be back on the water and I think people really appreciate the chance to get out and get some fresh air,” said Jon Brink of Hyannis Whale Watcher Cruises.

“We’ve faced some unique challenges here on a boat with social distancing, but we’ve done everything on our end that we can and everything prescribed.”

Owner of Whale Watch Dolphin Fleet, Steve Milliken added, “Things are going good, we’ve been out just over a week now and figuring that sanitation stuff we are doing and the different protocols, actually learning how to do it and getting it all in place takes a few days to sort it out but we’ve fine-tuned it since then.”

“That’s going very well. We are getting out and seeing the whales.”

Both companies have implemented COVID-19 precautions to keep passengers and staff safer during voyages.

Whale Watch Dolphin Fleet is running at half capacity while sanitizing the boats before, during, and after trips.

They are also requiring passengers to wear face masks and providing masks for sale on board the boats in case somebody needs one.

“It keeps the staff comfortable and also the passengers,” said Milliken.

“I’m thankful the public is coming prepared for that as well.”

Milliken said that he Whale Watch Dolphin Fleet has had little to no problems with the restrictions as customers have been following them.

Hyannis Whale Watcher Cruises is requiring all passengers over the age of three to wear a mask or face covering and are also restricting seating.

They have also blocked off areas of the standing rails to provide for proper social distancing.

“We have our rails where everyone stands to watch the whales blocked off in six foot increments that are marked out in red and green tape,” said Brink.

“Like every other place we are requiring the use of masks.”

Even with restrictions in place, both Brink and Milliken said they were thankful to be operating and that people are coming to see the whales.

“We are seeing plenty of people with plenty of interest and as long as everything continues to work and we can keep everyone safe, we are happy to take them out and show them a whale,” Brink said.

“The whales are out there and we’re thankful to be running and doing it safely,” said Milliken.

For more information on Hyannis Whale Watcher Cruises, click here.

For more information on Whale Watch Dolphin Fleet, click here.