Whales Remain Stranded In Eastham

EASTHAM – Four pilot whales are stranded close to shore north of Sunken Meadow in Eastham, prompting a response by rescue experts with the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

Brian Sharp, Director of Marine Mammal Rescue & Research at IFAW, said traditional rescue methods won’t cut it for the whales given their size, so their attempts to refloat them rely on the tide.

“Some of these animals are very large. The largest animal is almost 4,000 lbs., so almost 2 tons,” said Sharp in a statement from IFAW.

“We’re doing health assessments on all of the animals, providing supportive care, giving IV fluids to help combat the effects of shock from stranding and we’re looking at options to help refloat these animals.”

Six whales were initially spotted Monday night, but one calf died and another animal was successfully refloated out to sea with high tide Tuesday afternoon. While the remaining four animals were also refloated, they eventually re-stranded.

Refloating efforts Tuesday night were put on pause as the sun went down and exhaustion set in for the rescuers.

“The five pilot whales swam off well in one direction together, but the reality is that we cannot celebrate a success yet this evening. One animal is now offshore, but the others did not follow. We will keep an eye on them tomorrow and evaluate next steps, ” said Misty Niemeyer, stranding coordinator with IFAW, in the statement.

Niemeyer emphasized the danger such large animals pose for rescuers if careful precautions are not made.