What is Island Pickle, the Indoor Pickleball Facility Going Before the Town This Week?

MASHPEE – Word is expected this week on whether an indoor pickleball facility can move forward in Mashpee. The permit application will be decided by the planning board at this week’s meeting., with the plan having received support from the town select board.

Developer Bill Russel says the 37,000 square foot facility on Evergreen Circle will include a sports tavern, golf simulators, and more alongside the 10 anticipated pickleball courts.

He said it’ll also help address the noise associated with outdoor play that has led to complaints in multiple towns across Cape.