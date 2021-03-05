You are here: Home / NewsCenter / When Will Children Be Able to Get COVID-19 Vaccines?

When Will Children Be Able to Get COVID-19 Vaccines?

March 5, 2021

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

NEW YORK (AP)-When children can get COVID-19 vaccines will depend on their age, but some teenagers could be rolling up their sleeves before long.

The Pfizer vaccine already is cleared for use starting at age 16. That means some high schoolers could get their shots whenever they become eligible in their area, either because of a medical condition or once availability opens up.

Pfizer and Moderna expect to release study data on children ages 12 and older over the summer. The companies also plan to start studies in children 11 and younger later this year.

Moderna’s vaccine is currently cleared for use for people 18 and older.

By Marion Renault, Associated Press

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


