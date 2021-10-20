You are here: Home / NewsCenter / White House Details Plans to Vaccinate 28M Children Age 5-11

White House Details Plans to Vaccinate 28M Children Age 5-11

October 20, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) – Kids aged 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician’s office, local pharmacy, and potentially even their school.

The White House is detailing plans Wednesday for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.

The country has ample supplies of shots to vaccinate the roughly 28 million kids who will soon be eligible and have been working for months to ensure widespread availability of shots once approved. Federal regulators will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the benefits of giving shots to kids, after lengthy studies meant to ensure the safety of the vaccines.

By Zeke Miller and Lindsey Tanner, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 