White House to Hold Call with Governors on Testing Supplies

April 20, 2020

President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, participates in a video teleconference with Governors to discuss a partnership to prepare, mitigate and respond to the coronavirus pandemic Thursday, March 26, 2020, in the White House Situation Room. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is ramping up its outreach to governors after insisting it was up to states to scale coronavirus testing.

Vice President Mike Pence will lead a conference call with the nation’s governors Monday morning in response to calls for a national testing strategy to help secure in-demand supplies like testing swabs and chemical reagents.

The call comes a day after Trump announced that he would be using the Defense Production Act to compel one company to manufacture swabs.

Officials and health experts say the country needs to dramatically scale its testing infrastructure if it is going to safely roll back restrictions and reopen businesses without risking a major spike in infections.

