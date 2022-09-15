You are here: Home / NewsCenter / WHO: COVID End “In Sight,” Deaths at Lowest Since March 2020

WHO: COVID End “In Sight,” Deaths at Lowest Since March 2020

September 15, 2022

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

GENEVA (AP) – The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) says the number of coronavirus deaths last week was the lowest reported number in the pandemic since March 2020, marking what could be a turning point in the years-long global outbreak.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world has never been in a better position to stop COVID-19.

In its weekly report on the pandemic, the U.N. health agency said deaths fell by 22% in the past week, at just over 11,000 reported worldwide.

Still, the WHO warned that relaxed testing and surveillance means that many cases are going unnoticed.

