WHOI Scientist to Testify on Climate Reports

WOODS HOLE – Richard Murray of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution will testify before the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology of the United States House of Representatives Wednesday morning.

Murray, the deputy director and vice president of research at WHOI, will be joined by four panelists to provide insight on climate reports that explore the impacts of climate change, anticipated global emissions, and more.

Murray and the panelists will also discuss ways to address climate change’s impacts.

The testimony is set to begin at 10 a.m. in Washington, D.C. A live stream of the testimony can be found by clicking here.