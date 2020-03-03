Will You Help Elsie & Minnie Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Elsie and Minnie, two sweet senior beagles here at the MSPCA-Cape Cod! These two beauties came from the same home and we want them to go home together. The family that comes in together stays together! Both girls are sweet, funny, and very charming. Elsie is a wee reserved and will need an adopter with time, patience, and understanding. Elsie and Minnie lived outside until coming to us, so they are both getting used to indoor life. Cats are unknown, other dogs may be OK after an introduction. Older children, please, as Elsie is nervous around them.

