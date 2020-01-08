Wind Advisory Issued for Cape & Islands

HYANNIS – Early morning snow is being followed by strong winds Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Cape and Islands through 1 a.m.

Sustained northwest winds at 20-30 mph are expected with gusts reaching 50 mph.

“That is going to make things feel awful cold,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Bryce Williams. “The wind chill values are going to be in the teens by Thursday morning, approaching single digits in spots.”

Strong gusts could blow around unsecured objects, bring down tree limbs and result in possible power outages.

The Steamship Authority says service disruptions are possible and to check its website for updates.