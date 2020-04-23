Wingate Reopens as COVID-19 Step Down Nursing Home

BREWSTER – The former Wingate at Brewster nursing home has been refurbished, resupplied and reopened as a dedicated COVID-19 skilled nursing facility.

The 160-unit former nursing home is now ready to accept patients from Cape Cod Hospital and is equipped for 80-beds but can double occupancy if needed.

It will treat patients who are diagnosed with COVID-19 and are stable but need nursing home level care, including oxygen.

“We are fortunate to have been in a position to be able to participate in what has been an extraordinary collaborative effort between Cape Cod Hospital, the Commonwealth, and the town of Brewster to repurpose our building so quickly,” said Scott Schuster, CEO of Wingate Healthcare.

“It is a complicated endeavor at a very stressful time and we are pleased that we could make the nursing home available to support Cape Cod Hospital, which is the backbone of the healthcare system on the Cape and the center of this important initiative,” he said.

“By relieving some of the inpatient pressure from the hospital and isolating infected patients away from the general nursing home population, the Commonwealth has made a strategically smart decision in driving this plan. We applaud the Commonwealth and the Governor and the Secretary for their leadership.”

Patients will be transferred from Cape Cod Hospital to the Brewster facility, which is expected to free up capacity at the hospital for patients needing acute care.

The nursing home is being operated by Cape Cod Hospital and Wingate Healthcare will provide the leadership team for the location, including the administrator, director of nursing, building and the equipment.

“We have been working with our partners in the hospital and health care sector as well as the nursing home industry to be as prepared as possible for the influx that is expected to put hospitals, health care workers and emergency medical providers under tremendous stress,” said the state’s Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders.

“This was a tremendous combined effort to rededicate the Brewster nursing home and our thanks go out to Cape Cod Hospital and Wingate Healthcare for this undertaking.”