With Americans Anxious to Go Out, Walking Tours Pick Up Pace

October 10, 2020

CINCINNATI (AP)-For so many Americans, this is a time of being cooped up. There’s less interaction with fellow humans and, in many cases, with the landscape itself. COVID-19 and its impact of more than 200,000 Americans dead have kept many away from air travel, cruise ships and crowded beaches.

Enter a decidedly unplugged alternative, a very concrete antidote to a suddenly more virtual life: the walking tour.

Maybe it’s not the most exciting outlet, but it’s far better than being surrounded by the same four walls. According to one walking-tour entrepreneur, it’s important when we’re feeling alienated to “walk our streets.”

By Dan Sewell, Associated Press

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


