With Virus Surge, US to Keep Travel Restrictions For Now

July 26, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) – The United States will keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions on international travel in place for now because of concerns about the surging infection rate due to the delta variant.

That’s according to a White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the yet to be formally announced decision.

President Joe Biden earlier this month said that his administration was “in the process” of considering how soon the U.S. could lift the ban on European travel bound for the U.S. after the issue was raised by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The official noted that cases are rising in the U.S., particularly among those who are unvaccinated, and will likely increase in the weeks ahead.

By Aamer Madhani, Associated Press

