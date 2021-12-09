Cape Light Compact Makes Power Pricing Changes as Winter Arrives

SOUTH YARMOUTH – New electricity supply rates have been released for Cape Light Compact’s power supply program.

During the pricing term that begins this month and runs through June, residential pricing for the green aggregation power program will be 14.699 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Commercial pricing will be 14.499 cents per kilowatt-hour and industrial pricing will be 18 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Those prices are compared to reading of 10.743, 9.999, and 8.794 cents per kilowatt-hour respectively compared to pricing announced in June.

Price changes will be reflected on January’s bill, according to the organization.

As the winter months arrive, Cape Light Compact said te prices reflect the rise in rates across New England’s electricity market. They also pointed to their energy assessment programs that can help identify customers ways to save power and trim their bill.

More information can be found on Cape Light Compact’s website.