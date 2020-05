BARNSTABLE – The nomination deadline for the Mercy Otis Warren Woman of the Year Award has been extended to June 14 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Since 2002, the award has been given to a Cape Cod woman who makes major contributions to the arts, community improvements, volunteerism, education, or business.

Nominations must not exceed one typed page and should include as much information about the nominee as possible.

For more information, visit the web page for the award by clicking here.