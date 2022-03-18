Woman Sues Steamship Authority for $300K After Crash, Injury

NANTUCKET (AP) – A Massachusetts woman who says she sustained multiple injuries after a 2019 crash is suing the ferry service provider between Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard for more than $300,000.

The Cape Cod Times reports Jessica Hicks filed suit against Steamship Authority claiming that the accident was a result of motor-vehicle negligence and caused her personal injury. The lawsuit seeks $250,000 in damages, $33,000 for medical bills and $30,000 for lost wages.

The Steamship Authority says it is the company’s policy not to discuss active lawsuits. Hicks’ attorney also declined the newspaper’s request for comment.

