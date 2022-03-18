You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Woman Sues Steamship Authority for $300K After Crash, Injury

Woman Sues Steamship Authority for $300K After Crash, Injury

March 18, 2022

NANTUCKET (AP) – A Massachusetts woman who says she sustained multiple injuries after a 2019 crash is suing the ferry service provider between Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard for more than $300,000.

The Cape Cod Times reports Jessica Hicks filed suit against Steamship Authority claiming that the accident was a result of motor-vehicle negligence and caused her personal injury. The lawsuit seeks $250,000 in damages, $33,000 for medical bills and $30,000 for lost wages.

The Steamship Authority says it is the company’s policy not to discuss active lawsuits. Hicks’ attorney also declined the newspaper’s request for comment.

From The Associated Press

