Woods Hole Black History Month Committee Celebrates 40th Anniversary

WOODS HOLE – Events for Woods Hole’s 40th annual Black History Month start February 4.

Starting off the month is a panel discussion moderated by Ambrose Jearld Jr. of the Woods Hole Black History Month Committee.

The discussion will take place at noon and is titled “40 Years of Black History Month in Woods Hole: The Journey and the Future.”

Other activities for the month include further panel discussions and educational talks hosted by local scientists and professionals.

Black History Month’s nationwide theme this year is “The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity.”

All events are free and will be held virtually.

Individuals must register in order to attend the events.

More information can be found on the Woods Hole Diversity Initiative website.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter