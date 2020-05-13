Woods Hole Ferry Terminal Temporarily Closed as Precaution

WOODS HOLE – The Steamship Authority temporarily closed its Woods Hole terminal Tuesday night after an employee reported that they were being tested for COVID-19.

The facility was closed after the 8:30 p.m. departure of the M/V Woods Hole to allow a thorough cleaning and disinfecting.

According to a statement from the boat line, the employee, who last worked at the facility this past weekend, reported to Authority staff on Tuesday that they were getting tested after feeling ill.

Notifications were made to other Authority personnel who may have come into contact with the employee. The SSA was also working to determine if that person came into close contact with any passengers.

In accordance with the Authority’s COVID-19 guidelines, the employee in question has not returned to work and will not until the test results are received.

While the boat line has been following advanced cleaning protocols at all its facilities and on board its vessels, the extra cleaning was ordered out of an abundance of caution.

The work was expected to include a wipe down of high-touch surfaces and a disinfecting fogger. Cleaning of high-touch surfaces at the terminal’s ticket booth and inside the freight building were also performed.

The terminal was scheduled to reopen Wednesday morning in time for the first scheduled departure of the day, the 6 a.m. departure of the Woods Hole.