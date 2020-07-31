You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Woods Hole Film Festival Extended Until August 3

July 31, 2020

WOODS HOLE – Organizers of this year’s Woods Hole Film Festival have decided to extend the event until Monday, August 3 at midnight.

They said that the move was made due to popular demand as many audience members asked if they could have more time to watch them.

The annual festival is held in Woods Hole at the end of July but moved to a virtual format this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new format included short and feature length films being available on-demand and able to watch anytime, but scheduled events like the question and answer segments with filmmakers would still take place on specific times and dates.

For more information on the Woods Hole Film Festival, click here.

