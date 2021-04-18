Woods Hole Named a Hidden Gem of US Towns

WOODS HOLE –Woods Hole received recognition from Town and Country after being included on a list of “40 American Towns You Haven’t Heard of But Should Visit ASAP”.

Woods Hole is said to “hold its own thanks to a waterfront filled with restaurants and shopping” in the article, which praises the “unsung hotspots” of the country.

Many natives know Woods Hole as one of the connecting points between the islands and the rest of the Cape.

With a small population and size of only a handful of square miles wide, this tiny part of the Cape has a deep and unique history.

It is not only an important point for many travelers due to the Woods Hole Ferry Terminal, but scientists and researchers as well.

Woods Hole hosts institutions such as the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, which provides valuable contributions to the marine science community and the region as a whole.

Sights like the Nobska Light draw visitors seeking picturesque Cape views, and with such a small population, Woods Hole can be a very peaceful place to visit.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter