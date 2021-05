HYANNIS – Work along Hinckley Road in Hyannis will be carried out Wednesday night, May 26.

Following a gas pipe replacement project, Barnstable officials have advised residents that the road will be re-striped.

The road will be closed between Falmouth Road and Route 132 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following day, weather permitting.

During work hours, traffic will be detoured to Nightingale Lane.