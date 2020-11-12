You are here: Home / NewsCenter / World Leaders Talking to Biden About the Virus, Other Issues

World Leaders Talking to Biden About the Virus, Other Issues

November 12, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP)-World leaders have spoken to President-elect Joe Biden about cooperating on the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and other issues.

Their conversations occurred Thursday even as President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede complicates the U.S. post-election transition.

In his conversations with key Asian allies, Biden seemed intent on easing their uncertainties about a less-engaged Washington, which built up during the four years of Trump’s “America First” approach.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he invited Biden to Australia next year, while Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he and Biden agreed to deepen their countries’ alliance in the face of China’s growing influence and North Korea’s nuclear threat.

