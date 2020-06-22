Xiarhos Calls on State Board to Reopen Massachusetts Faster

BARNSTABLE – Steven Xiarhos, a Republican candidate for state representative in the 5th Barnstable District, has called on the State’s Advisory Board overseeing the reopening of the Massachusetts economy to accelerate its pace.

“I do not claim to be a public health professional, but recent reports indicate the current experience with COVID-19 in Massachusetts does not merit the current level of restrictions and closures that still remain in effect,” Xiarhos said in a letter to the board.

“While safety is always foremost and could merit some ongoing restrictions and limits, I believe we can and must do better to reopen our economy faster.”

Xiarhos said that he is grateful for improvements in medical testing state wide, but said that Massachusetts is still behind other states in terms of reopening pace.

“Let’s reopen our way of life and bring back the essence of what makes us love calling the Bay State our home. Let’s do it safely, but let’s not wait to do it any longer.”

Xiarhos is running against former Sandwich Selectmen Tom Keyes for the Republican nomination.

Current Fifth Barnstable District State Representative Randy Hunt is not running for reelection.

James Dever is the lone Democrat in the race.