Xiarhos Generally Opposes Police Bill

WEST BARNSTABLE – Republican State Representative-elect for the 5th Barnstable District Steve Xiarhos recently expressed his general opposition to the police reform bill that was passed in the Massachusetts House of Representatives and Senate on Tuesday.

While stating his belief that “certain reforms are needed,” Xiarhos said that he thinks the bill could undermine first responders and threaten efforts for public safety.

Xiarhos, who was a member of the Yarmouth Police Department for decades before being elected in November, called upon Governor Charlie Baker to review and veto the bill.

Supporters of the bill have contended that it would increase accountability for police departments across Massachusetts.