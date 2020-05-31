You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Xiarhos Issues Statement Opposing Tax Increases

Xiarhos Issues Statement Opposing Tax Increases

May 31, 2020

BARNSTABLE – Republican candidate for state representative in the 5th Barnstable District, Steven Xiarhos, reiterated his opposition to state tax increase last week, in response to published reports that prominent economists are recommending tax hikes to balance the state budget this year.

“I am strongly opposed to increasing taxes on Massachusetts residents and businesses,” he said.

“While I acknowledge difficulties with our state’s finances due to COVID-19, the real hardship is being felt by Massachusetts residents coping with the crisis. I’ve seen that pain first hand over the past few weeks   as I’ve joined with other volunteers to provide meals to needy veterans and families across Cape Cod. The hardship is real.”

He faces former Sandwich selectman Tom Keyes for the Republican nomination.

James Dever is running as the lone Democrat in the race.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 