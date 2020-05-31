Xiarhos Issues Statement Opposing Tax Increases

BARNSTABLE – Republican candidate for state representative in the 5th Barnstable District, Steven Xiarhos, reiterated his opposition to state tax increase last week, in response to published reports that prominent economists are recommending tax hikes to balance the state budget this year.

“I am strongly opposed to increasing taxes on Massachusetts residents and businesses,” he said.

“While I acknowledge difficulties with our state’s finances due to COVID-19, the real hardship is being felt by Massachusetts residents coping with the crisis. I’ve seen that pain first hand over the past few weeks as I’ve joined with other volunteers to provide meals to needy veterans and families across Cape Cod. The hardship is real.”

He faces former Sandwich selectman Tom Keyes for the Republican nomination.

James Dever is running as the lone Democrat in the race.